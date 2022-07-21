Quy V. Nguyen, 85, of New Holland, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lan Pham, in 2021. Born in Vietnam, he was the son of the late Luong Nguyen and Nhai Thi Doan.
Quy served as a police officer in Vietnam. While in New Holland, he attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving are five children: Quoc Dinh Nguyen, Anh Thu Thi Nguyen, Quang Minh Nguyen, Maria Nhu Nguyen, and Hoang Minh Nguyen, 9 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters and a brother.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Bareville Cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »