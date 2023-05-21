Quirino A. DiCola, Jr.

Quirino Adam "Pepsi" DiCola, Jr., 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Quirino, Sr. and Mary Rose (Carello). He was married for over 72 years to his beloved wife, Jennie E. (Sapone) DiCola.
In addition to his wife Jennie, he is survived by 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Joanna, and brother, Francis.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 10-11 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, with a memorial service to begin at 11 AM. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
