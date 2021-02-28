Quinny Mama

Sweet little Quinn gained her angel wings on February 16, 2021, after a tragic accident. She was the sweetest little girl with the cutest smile and kind heart. Her family will remember her affectionate spirit and spunky attitude. Though she was only 23 months old, she had an old soul, loved everyone, and was very smart.
Those that had the pleasure of knowing Quinn, fondly remember her love of eating. Some of her favorites included popcorn, Oreos, grapes, and pasta. She also loved watching Toy Story and this past Christmas she was delighted to receive her very own Buzz Lightyear from Santa.
She will be deeply missed by her Mommy: Amanda Sohn, of New Holland, big sisters: Lillian or "Illian" since Quinn could not quite pronounce it and Bella, baby brother: Grayson "GQ", Mammy and Mampa: Nancy Hollington and Larry Wilber, both of Lancaster, Mima and Grandpa: Stacia Liossatos and Christopher Moran, both of New York, aunts and uncles: Dakotah "Coco" Hollington, Alexa "Titi" Hollington, Kaira "Titi" Hollington, Brianna "Auntie Bri" Liossatos and Robert Liossatos.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Quinn's name can be sent to Penn State Children's Hospital, pennstatehealth.org/childrens/giving
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com