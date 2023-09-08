Quentin David Rissler, 53, of East Earl, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, following an illness of three and half months.
He was married to Darlene Fay Horning Rissler with whom he shared 31 wonderful years of life with. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Floyd R. Rissler of East Earl, and the late Marian K. Newswanger Rissler.
For the past 14 years, Quentin has worked as a Program Manager for the Larson Design Group. Quentin was a distinguished engineer and mentor for the design community. For over three decades he has been published, given numerous industry presentations and has been relied upon to deliver unique engineering projects. He was a 1988 graduate of Garden Spot High School and received a Degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1992.
He was currently serving as lead pastor at Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, where he served for the past 18 years. He was known for being a faithful, kind, servant leader with a passion for teaching, discipling and sharing the gospel with others. He also valued serving the community. One of his favorite involvements was teaching and mentoring in the Blue Ball Release Time program. Even in his last days, his life was a testimony to the goodness of God.
He enjoyed planning trips and traveling, family game nights and spending time at the family cottage on the Susquehanna River.
Surviving besides his wife and father, are four daughters, Amanda wife of Adrian Horning of Lititz, Megan wife of Adam Kalu of Ephrata, Becca Rissler and Abby Rissler both of East Earl; two grandchildren, Laura and Moriah Horning; two brothers, Vince husband of Jenn Rissler and Kevin husband of Diane Rissler; and a sister, Becky wife of Rob Marshall.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 10:00 A.M. at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland, PA. A viewing will be held at Christian Fellowship Church on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. On Tuesday the casket will be open from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM for those wishing to view, however the family will not be greeting friends during this time. Interment in the Blue Ball Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Elanco Release Time - Blue Ball and made out to Gehman Accounting Attn: Blue Ball Released Time, 180 Diller Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557
