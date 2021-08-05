Pusey B. Oatman, Jr., age 80, of Paradise, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was the husband of Betty L. Wimer Oatman, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage on February 7th. He was born in Bart Township, son of the late Pusey B., Sr. & Erma Mae Conner Oatman.
In the past he attended the Gap Methodist Church and Calvary Monument Bible Church. Pusey worked as a truck driver for L.M. Prange of Kirkwood. He enjoyed camping, going out to eat and NASCAR.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Donald W. Oatman, Sr. companion of Debbie Sealswertz of Lititz and Pusey B. III husband of Suzanne Graham Oatman of Quarryville, 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Oatman and a sister, Betty Jane Millhouse.
There will be no services. Please omit flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA. 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com
