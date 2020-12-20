Providencia Orengo Ruiz, 64, of Lancaster, passed away on December 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Yauco, PR, she is the daughter of Aurora Perez and the late Pasquale Orengo and was the longtime companion to Pablo Colon Ramos.
Providencia worked for Womens & Babies for over ten years as a housekeeper.
Providencia had a great laugh and loved to share it with others. She was funny and always smiling. Strong, determined, and hardworking, she always made things happen. Providencia was generous and loved caring for others. She loved her sons and was an amazing mother.
She enjoyed spending time with family, watching "Caso Cerrado," and dancing along to her favorite bachata and bolero music.
She will be greatly missed by her sons; Pablo Colon, Juan Colon, and Juan Colon Jr., her companion Pablo Colon Ramos, and her grandchildren; Gennsys Angelica, Suheiry Nicole, Jensyel Onell, Jaselyn Nyree, and Jason Onell. She is also survived by her siblings; Miraya, Pasquale, Nilda, Efrain, Augusto, Marcelino, Luis Antonio, and Nereida, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, a sister, Raquel, and a brother, Carlos.
Guests will be received for a time of viewing on December 21, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Due to COVID restrictions, the viewing will be regulated to 10 people at a time. Interment will follow a private family service at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
