Priscilla S. Stoltzfus

Priscilla “Syl” Smucker Stoltzfus, 96, went to meet Jesus on Oct. 6, 2021. Born April 6, 1925 in New Holland to Samuel B. and Rebecca Stoltzfus Smucker, she was one of nine children. Rebecca Esh is the only remaining sibling.
Priscilla married Aaron S. Stoltzfus on Nov. 21, 1944. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1999. Priscilla is survived by her children: David Stoltzfus (Marie), Edgewood, TX; Alvin Stoltzfus (Linda), Washington, UT; and Darlene Smoker (Lloyd), Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Priscilla resided many years in Lancaster County before moving to Dallas, TX; Leesburg, FL; Glenwood Springs, CO; and then returning to Lancaster to live with her daughter and family her last 14 years. A member of the Worship Center and a woman of great faith, Priscilla loved life, family, and filled a room with laughter. She left us a legacy of JOY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Priscilla Stoltzfus to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown PA 17022.
The Viewing will be held at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Private interment: Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. (Greeting time following the service).
