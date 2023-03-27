Priscilla R. Ziegler, 80, formerly of Akron, PA, passed away at Landis Homes Retirement Community on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She shared fifty-eight years of marriage with her husband Donald W. Ziegler.
Born in Masontown, PA to the late Paul and Beatrice (Hartzler) Roth, she completed a bachelor's degree from Eastern Mennonite College.
Priscilla taught first and third grades at Bergstrasse and Akron Elementary Schools for twenty years.
She was a member of Akron Mennonite Church.
Priscilla is survived by her husband Donald, their daughter and son-in-law Lara and John Condon and her grandchildren Max, Alana, and Dillon of Colorado Springs, and by her brothers, Paul, Nelson, Dwight, and Philip Roth. Priscilla is preceded in death by her son Brian Ziegler and innumerable ancestors.
All are invited to attend Priscilla's green shroud burial at Akron Mennonite Cemetery, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, PA 17501 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 AM.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Landis Homes Retirement Community Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
