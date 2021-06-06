Priscilla M. Peachey, 97, of Bareville and Lancaster; died peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Lutheran Acres, Lititz. Born in Monterey, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lydia Peachey. In her early years she was employed as a seamstress at area sewing factories. She was a member of the First Church of God, Lancaster. Pricilla's interests include: traveling, bowling, Wii bowling, and crocheting hats and scarves for children in need.
Surviving is a companion of 35 years, Jane Cosgrove of St. John's Herr Estate, Columbia, two nieces, and six nephews. Preceding her in death: is a sister, Lydia Lefever, and three brothers: Paul, Chet, and Dick Peachey.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Priscilla's memory to: Luthercare C/O Office of Philanthropy, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com