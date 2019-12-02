Priscilla K. Beiler, age 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away in Sarasota, Florida on Friday, November 29, 2019, with family at her side. Priscilla was the daughter of the late Samuel and Katie King Stoltzfus. She was married to the late Emanuel S. Beiler before his passing in 1991. Priscilla was a member of Worship Center in Leola, PA. She owned a variety of shops at farmers markets in New Jersey and Maryland. Priscilla loved her time with family and on many nights could be found playing card games, working on jigsaw puzzles, and reading. She especially enjoyed wintering at her house in Florida, and visiting with friends and family on her front porch in Pinecraft. Priscilla enjoyed watching the Phillies and thought they should have done better last season.
She is survived by her children, Kate, Omar, husband of Pat, Vern, married to Merrill Smucker, Sam, husband of Melody, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Priscilla was preceded in death by her daughter Linda. Priscilla is survived by her siblings, Amos Stoltzfus, married to Hannah, Katie Stoltzfus, wife of the late Ben F., Sadie Stoltzfus, married to Dan, and Lloyd, married to Debbie. She was predeceased by two sisters, Annie Stoltzfus, Naomi Blank, and a brother, Sam.
A memorial service will be held at the Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th. There will be a time to greet the family beginning at 10 a.m., and continue following the burial. Interment will be in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.