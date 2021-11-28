Priscilla Faith (Hartman) Wright, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Mount Joy. Priscilla was the daughter of the late Marvin W. Hartman, Sr. and Vera Dymond Weber. She was born in Wilkes Barre, PA. She was the wife of the late Dempsey Wright and together they shared 23 years of marriage.
Priscilla worked as a Paper Carrier for Lancaster Newspaper for 32 years. She enjoyed doing word searches and working on crafts.
Priscilla is survived by her daughters Wanda Hackman (Jim) of East Petersburg; Janet Eberly of Ephrata; Donna Roth (Brad) of Manheim; and Deborah Yarnes of Ephrata; her son, James Geisel (Bonnie) of Lititz; her grandchildren Amy, Melissa, Amanda, and Tammy; and her great grandchildren Kali, Taylor, Brock, Austin, and Brittney. She is also survived by her brothers Robert Hartman, Ronald Hartman (both of Manheim), and Calvin Hartman of Florida.
Interment will be private at Fairview Cemetery, Manheim at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Priscilla to Hospice Inpatient Care Center at 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.