Priscilla Diane Hurter-Ondrick, 62, of Lancaster, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after suffering with chronic illnesses for many years. Born on November 23, 1957 in Newton, MA, she was the beloved daughter of Priscilla Randall Hurter and the late Richard D. Hurter.
She grew up in Newton and then Cherry Hill, NJ where she graduated from Cherry Hill High School East. She enjoyed secretarial work until she had to go on disability.
Priscilla will be lovingly missed by her brothers: Stephen (Debbie) of Honey Brook and Clifford (Carol) of Lancaster, and several nieces and nephews and their families, and husband, David Ondrick of New Jersey.
Her family will celebrate her life at a private family graveside service. She will be laid to rest in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen Estates for the wonderful care they provided to her over the past 9½ years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Priscilla's memory may be sent to the Benevolent Fund at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601, where her mother resides.
