Priscilla Caroline McComsey, beloved wife and mother, passed away on September 9, 2022, surrounded by family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph B. McComsey Jr., children: Victoria Hines, Douglas McComsey and wife Monica, grandchildren: Lauren Kochel and husband Chris, Michelle Hines and partner Daniel Levin, Zachary McComsey, Samantha McComsey, and Jared McComsey, great-grandchildren: Lucien, Dietrich, and Gwendolyn, and her sister, Mary Previs. She was preceded in death by her mother, Priscilla, father, Edgar, sisters: Magdalene, Rosemary, Margaret, and Joanne, and brothers: Edgar, Henry, and John.
Priscilla retired from Darrenkamp's Grocery after 38 years and was a homemaker all her life. She was a devout Catholic who found comfort in her faith in the Lord. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and gardening. She will be remembered as a kind, faithful, loving woman and will live on in the hearts of her family and all those she touched during her life.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel as Celebrant, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
