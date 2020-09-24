Priscilla Alden Scudder, age 81 of Annapolis, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes, DE. She was born on February 28, 1939 in Manhattan, NY, daughter of the late Alden Smith and Edith (Fulde) Otis.
Mrs. Scudder was a proud graduate of Skidmore College and had been active in the Alumni Association. She was an unwavering volunteer for the American Red Cross, where she donated countless times to their blood bank over the years. Mrs. Scudder was an avid tennis player and could always be found reading a good book. During the time of raising her family in Annapolis, she was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church where she taught children's church. More than anything, however, Mrs. Scudder cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Scudder was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Davies Scudder in 1998; her brother, Gordon Otis; and her sister, Nancy Porter. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Scudder of Steamboat Springs, CO; her son, Henry Gordon Scudder of Ocean View, DE; and her grandchildren: Theodore Heid, Shannon Scudder, and William Scudder.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, DE.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross Chapter of your choice.
