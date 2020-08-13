Priscilla A. Smoker Buehler, 62, of Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab, Columbia, formerly of Talmage, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Mabel (Stoltzfus) Smoker. A homemaker, she attended the Stumptown Mennonite Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and reading.
Priscilla is survived by a daughter, Amber Buehler; a sister, Reba Beeson married to Granville Burgess of Greenwich, CT.
Due to the current public health concerns, the memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private burial will take place in the Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed to the Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505. Furman's – Leola
FurmanFuneralHome
.com
A living tribute »