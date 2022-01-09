Priscilla A. Dunklebarger, 82, of East Prospect, received her pair of angel wings at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster on Sunday January 2, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Marion, VA., on January 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Alice (Russell) Burchett.
She was recently preceded in death by her husband of the last 16 years, Terry L. Dunklebarger, on November 23, 2021. Also predeceasing Priscilla were 5 siblings: her sisters; Sarah Davis, Jane Martin, and Mary Burkey, and her brothers; Joseph Burchett and Thomas Burchett.
A hard worker all her life, Priscilla's careers were mostly in the garment manufacturing & hospitality industries. The last and most lengthy employments being at Donegal Industries Inc, and Gus's Keystone Restaurant, both in Mount Joy, prior to her retirement in 2004.
In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, puzzles, computer games, and visiting with family and friends.
Priscilla is survived by her 4 children: Paul Roger Smith, Jr., Pamela (Michael) Roush, Deb (David) Jackson, Regina (Brandon) Fisher, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters; Janice Croft, Nancy Glasglow, and Ronda (Ralph) Miller.
No formal funeral services are planned per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, or a local animal shelter of your choice in her memory.