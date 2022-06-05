Preston Lawrence Leavitt passed away on May 31. He was 90 years old, born Sept .16, 1931. He grew up in Wayne, PA, and attended Randnor High School where he met the love of his life, Anne Louise Young. They were married for 62 years until Anne's passing in 2009.
After graduating from St. Lawrence University, Dad was a successful salesman all his life. He worked for Scott Paper, Ingersoll Rand, and finally as a realtor. We will never forget when he won an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii with Mom as one of 12 top salesmen across the country for IR in 1974. As a realtor in the Lancaster area, he won top sales awards 4 times at his office. The family moved a lot in the early days: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, finally moving to Lititz, PA, in 1970. Mom and Dad would live in that same house for the next 52 years.
Dad loved summertime family gatherings at the family cottage in Higgins Beach, Maine. Mom and Dad had 4 children: Linda (Dean), Pam (Lee), Betsy (Tom), and Tom (Colleen); 8 grandchildren: Lydia, Heidi, Nathan, Ian, Emmy, Sadie, Kieran, and Maddy; and 3 great-grandchildren: Marie, Jane, and Sophie. Preston loved fly fishing for trout in PA and for stripers on the beach in ME. He was a talented painter and was known for his paintings of scenes around Lititz and Higgins.
In retirement, Dad loved to go for walks in the neighborhood almost every day. He enjoyed visiting with neighbors and feeding the songbirds. He often spent long sessions on his porch listening to the birds. Dad enjoyed golfing with friends, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the Lititz Welcome Center, and was a member of the Warwick Township Lions Club.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers who helped take care of dad at home in his later years and then at the Moravian Manor. In lieu of flowers, please support Breast Cancer research and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster. A memorial gathering will be announced later.