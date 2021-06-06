Presley Jane Lindeman, adored infant daughter of Preston H. Jr. and Emily A. (Carty) Lindeman, made her way into our hearts and the heavens on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Presley was stillborn at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital that day, surrounded by her loving family.
In addition to her parents, Presley is survived by three siblings, Anastasia, Lily, and McKenna; maternal grandparents, John and Alicia Carty of Denver, and paternal grandfather, Preston Lindeman Sr., companion of Tammy Gladwin of Terre Hill. Presley was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Teresa D. (Stauffer) Lindeman.
A visitation will be held on Tues., June 8th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mohn's Hill E.C. Church, 708 Mohns Hill Rd., Reading, PA 19608, and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery, Ephrata. www.goodfuneral.com
Browse »