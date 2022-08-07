Porter E. "Gene" Long

"I prayed to the LORD, and He answered me."
Porter E. Long, 78, of Mountville, passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born in Braxton County, WV, the son of the late Emery and Arzoma Smallwood Long. Porter was the youngest of seven children. He was in construction and worked as a foreman, having worked for Whiting and Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, for 15 years before he retired. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, fought in the Vietnam war, and was honorably discharged in 1970. Once he retired, if he wasn't spending time with his family, he would spend his Friday nights playing shuffleboard and hanging out with his friends in Maryland.
Gene had the biggest heart when it came to his family. He would do absolutely anything for them. There is nothing in this world that meant more to him than his two daughters and his grandchildren. His only downfall was caring too much. He helped anyone in need and always worried about the less fortunate. He hated to see anyone suffer, especially family. He loved all types of animals, especially his cat Cookie, who holds a special place in his heart and kept him company for the past 9 years. She has joined him at the rainbow bridge since his passing.
He is survived by two daughters: Christina M. (Daniel E.) Smith, East Prospect and Cynthia M. (Nate R.) Eshleman, Columbia. Four grandchildren: Austin, Cassandra, Caden, and Cierstyn. One great-granddaughter: Sophia. Two step-grandchildren: Lexi and Justice. Two brothers: Willis (Janet) Long, Darlington, MD, and Guy Long, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Cayleigh Slover and his sister, Mildred "Sis" Goodwin.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Warrior Dog Foundation, 5930 Royal Lane, Suite E #355, Dallas, TX 75230. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhome.com
