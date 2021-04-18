Pollyanna Janet (Droz) Marshall, 54, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Polly loved and was loved by her entire family. She was born in Lancaster, PA on November 19, 1966, the youngest daughter of Robert F. and Nan (Hart) Droz, both deceased. Polly was also predeceased by her eldest sister, Rebecca Droz.
Polly spent a wonderful life in Lancaster, with 10 summers spent at Camp Oneka in the Poconos. She graduated high school from Manheim Township in 1984, then received a cosmetology license and was especially proud to have also earned her manager's license. In 1991, she married Ray Marshall, whom she met while spending time with friends who were attending Millersville University. Once they began their family, Polly chose to be a stay-at-home mother until she began working as a secretary for her father's local business, Specialty Screw Machine Products, a 3rd-generation company based in Lancaster. The business was closed in 2017 when Polly returned as a stay-at-home mother for the remainder of her life.
In addition to her husband, Polly is survived and loved by her two daughters, Carlyn LoBrutto (Paul), of Downingtown; Delaney Marshall (Bryan), of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Adalade Hart and Lennox Paul. We all hold such precious memories of our wife, Mom, and Grama, and will miss her very much. Polly is further survived by siblings, George Droz (Barbara) of Lancaster, Karen Droz-Dettmer (Jeff) of Cleveland, OH, and Jennifer Switch (Benjamin) of Lancaster; with multiple cousins, 5 nieces, and 3 nephews. As many people find in life, grandchildren are very special. Adalade, now 6, was what Polly referred to as "my light" and Lennox, only 6 months old, was becoming a very bright and special light to Grama as well.
There will be a memorial service for Polly on Friday, May 14, 2021 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors at 9:00 a.m. A private, family-only interment will follow immediately at a local cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the East Hempfield Police Department as well as the Lancaster County Coroner's Office for providing full professionalism, care, and compassion.
People wishing to offer donations in Polly's name may do so to the charity of their choice. "That's all."
Please visit Polly's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »