Pollyann H. Flowers has found everlasting peace in the home of the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Pollyann is survived by her husband, James Flowers, her children Jamie Wagner, Jeffery Flowers and Laura Flowers Mummau.
She was a loving grandmother to, Nici, Aubrey, Kirsten, Josh, Betsy and Molly and a great-grandmother to Owen, Leo, Reese, Kayden, Lilah and Myles.
Born on February 5, 1942 to Simon and Marion Heisey, Pollyann grew up in the Elizabethtown area where she and James fell in love as teenagers. Pollyann was married to James on June 28, 1959. Pollyann and James celebrated their 60th anniversary in June of 2019. Pollyann was a proud owner of Elizabethtown's Flowers in the Kitchen for 19 years and found great joy in cooking and developing new recipes. Pollyann loved Cape May, New Jersey and shared this love with her grandchildren through numerous trips.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.