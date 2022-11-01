Polly A. Hoffman, 77, of Narvon and formerly of Strasburg, entered into rest on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rose (Harsh) Phillips. She was the loving wife of the late Carroll L. Hoffman for 49 years at the time of his passing in 2011.
Polly drove school bus for the Pequea Valley School District for several years. She had attended St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Quarryville. Polly loved animals and enjoyed doing puzzles, playing bingo and spending time with friends and family.
Surviving are two sons: Michael W. Hoffman (Quynh) of Orlando, FL; and Jeffrey C. Hoffman (Kelli) of Henderson, NV. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and a brother, Fred Phillips. She was preceded in death by brothers, Harry and Ed Phillips.
A Christian Prayer Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 West 4th. St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Sola Adewole officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
