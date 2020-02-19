Pierce Lesher, Jr., 94, of Adamstown, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home.
He was born in Adamstown to the late Pierce and Ada (Hoshour) Lesher and was the husband of Ethel V. (Shober) Lesher, who passed away in July of 2019.
Pierce was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, Denver, Ephrata American Legion, Flying Dutchman hunting camp, Adamstown Rod and Gun, and Adamstown Fire Co. He was a charter member of Adamstown VFW.
Pierce served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a butcher for Witman Meat and Ephrata Market Basket. He also worked for MGS Trailer.
Pierce is survived by a son, Kent, husband of Jane (Aumen) Lesher of Adamstown; three grandchildren, Jason, husband of Carolyn Lesher of Adamstown, Katie, wife of Michael Brim of Columbus, OH, and Andrew, husband of Amber Lesher of Mohnton; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann Fritz of Denver.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Francis; four brothers, Walter, Sam, Fred, and Charles Lesher; a sister, Joann Schlegel; and two half-brothers, Richard Farlow and Chester Witman.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Betsy Bruaw officiating. Interment will take place in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pierce's memory may be made to Peace UCC, 37 E. Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.