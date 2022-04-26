It all began on September 7, 1927 in New Holland, Pennsylvania when Roy and Eva (Seitz) Witman welcomed their daughter Phyllis into their family.
The first from the family to graduate from high school (New Holland High School in 1944), she went on to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree in Library Science from Millersville State Teachers College in 1948. Her classmates often referenced her ability to laugh.
Having met on a blind date, Phyllis married Kenneth L. Overly on December 24, 1950. The marriage was blessed with three daughters: Karen E., Kathleen J., and Joyce E. Overly.
Phyllis Witman Overly's love of children throughout her life showed itself through her decade's long involvement at the New Holland Evangelical United Methodist Church. As a lifelong member, she served as a Sunday School and Summer Bible School teacher, exposing them to the love of Jesus Christ.
As a lifetime librarian in the Conestoga Valley School District at the Brownstown Elementary School, teaching from 1966 to 1986, she instilled the love of reading in all children with whom she came into contact, from students to children to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phyllis and Ken raised their children on a rural farmette in Bareville, where picnics, softball games, badminton, cornroasts, vegetable gardening and lawn care were typical on summer days. Family time during the holidays was especially cherished. Her life consisted of providing her family's favorite meals, enjoying pinochle with best friends Jack and Eileen, following their grandchildren's sports activities through college, reading and Bible Study. Visiting 11 countries, traveling via camper van to 48 states, and spending many years with Ken at their cabin in Lycoming County, Phyllis made the most of enjoying the beauty of God's creation.
Phyllis' greatest joy was in her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As a COVID victim while, at the same time, losing her eyesight, and moving to a new location for more appropriate healthcare, Phyllis depended totally on the Lord through prayer and scripture, which she had memorized over the previous 90 years, to carry her through the hours and weeks of lockdown.
Married to her loving husband Ken for 61 years until his passing on February 25, 2011, Phyllis is survived by daughters; Karen E. Ingraham (Robert), Lititz; Kathleen J. Wood (Andrew), Lititz; and Joyce E. Hurst (Bryan), Manheim. A brother, Thomas Witman of Eagle, Idaho, also survives. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren: Christopher J. Wise (Akron); Kendra Crosby (Brian) with their children Ellie, Isla, and Jack (Lititz); Kelly Wood (Tyler) with their children Lou, Letty, Roe, and Hank (Treynor, Iowa); Kiersten Muir (Ross), with their children Adleigh, Ava, and Arie (Winfield, PA); Dr. Erika Martin (Ashley), with their children Hunter and Easton (Lititz); Meredith Hurst, (Lititz); Austin Hurst (Samantha) baby Hurst due in July (Holtwood); sister-in-law Janet Witman, brother-in-law Donald Martin, various nieces and nephews, and extended family John Richard Wise (son-in-law), and special friend Bob Yocum.
Four sisters (Helen, Hazel, Reba, and Janice), and two brothers (Merle and Rodney), as well as her parents preceded her in passing.
Karen, Kathy, and Joyce want to extend a sincere expression of gratitude for the loving care extended to Phyllis over the last five years of residence in Luther Acres Personal Care and Spang Crest Skilled Nursing Care. The staff members who knew her best were truly gifts in Phyllis' life as well as ours.
A private graveside service at the convenience of the family will be held. In lieu of flowers, gifts would be graciously accepted on behalf of LutherCare Benevolent Fund, 600 East Main Street, Lititz PA 17543, or VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603.