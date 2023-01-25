Phyllis Teresa Miller, 63, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
She was born in Council Bluffs, IA, to Dominic and Eve (Riddle) Fazio and was the wife of Richard A. Miller with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Phyllis spent many years working for OMPH school and volunteered on the recess yard while her children attended school there. She went on to work as a medical secretary for many more years. She was an avid Donny Osmond and Osmond Brothers fan. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She was adamant that she attended every school event, holiday and family occasion, no matter what. She was the happiest with her grandchildren and when she could cook for and share a meal with her family.
In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by her son, Richard, husband of Tunisia Miller; her daughter, Lisa, wife of Jami Sands; four grandchildren, Jocelyn, Tyler, Mason, and Keana and two sisters, Donna, wife of Thomas Sigman, Elizabeth Huxhold.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM, with Fr. Kevin Moley C.Ss.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Flowers welcome to the church.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
