Phyllis T. Hershey, 96, formerly of Manor Township, passed away on Sunday morning, April 16, 2023 at Homestead Village where she resided for the past several years. Born on August 27, 1926 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Guy M. and Marion W. Dieter Tweed. She was the wife of Glenn E. Hershey who preceded her in death on December 23, 2011.
Phyllis graduated from Penn Manor High School, class of 1944. She was one of the first female chemists working for Lancaster General Cigar Company right out of high school. She enjoyed playing the marimba and played with the Lancaster Symphony in the 1940's and 1950's. She enjoyed quilting and knitting and was a seamstress in her home for many years.
A witty, honest and outgoing lady, Phyllis was the founder of the Sweetie Pie Club of America. She was considered a second mom to many of her daughter Marty's friends. She enjoyed raising Bonsai Trees.
Phyllis will be missed by her daughter, Martha L. "Marty" Kast of Lancaster and her grandson, Bryan S. Kast of Lock Haven. Services will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
