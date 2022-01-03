Phyllis Shealer, 86, of Ephrata, passed away December 30, 2021, at 6:15 PM at Newport Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center, Christiana, where she was a guest since November 9th.
Born in Mt. Airy, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Shealer and Callie E. (Edwards) Shealer Shirk Brubaker.
Phyllis worked in sales her entire life. She worked in the gift shop at Zinn’s Diner, at Watt & Shand and for 30 years she worked at Doneckers, Ephrata. A member of Swamp Ev. Lutheran Church, she enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, watching the news channel, collecting angels, and loved cats. Phyllis loved working and was a personal shopper.
She is survived by her daughters – Beverly A. Ansley, Wernersville, son-in-law – Joseph K. Ansley, Lititz, Teresa A. “Tess” wife of Robert E. Shank, Ephrata, her granddaughters – Heather Kilhefner-Kohl wife of Hoyt Kohl, Lancaster, Tanya wife of Ken Stauffer, Lititz, her great grandchildren – Hendrix, Haven & Leilani, and former son-in-law – Rodney R. Kilhefner, Ephrata. She was predeceased by her son – Barry Lee Kurtz, her brother – Charles Shealer and her grandson – Joseph K. Ansley.
A Celebration of Phyllis’ Life will be at a later date. Please honor Phyllis by contributing to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or Shriners Hospital, C/O Rajah Shriners, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. The Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Shealer family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »