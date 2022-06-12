Phyllis S. Gould, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 30th 2022. Loving wife of the late Frederick E. Gould, she started and led her family of three sons while teaching hundreds of children in public & private schools.
Loving mother of Frederick E. Gould, Philip R. Gould and David T. Gould she brought us into this world and guided each of her boys towards the "high road" in every sense of the words. Fervent grandmother to Jack Holt, Fred Gould, Andrew Gould, Phoebe Gould, Veronica Gould, Philip Gould, Daphne Gould, David Gould, Darren Gould and Sydnee Gould. She loved her grandchildren and marveled at their lives and personal growth. Fervent great-grandmother and guardian angel of her precious Leo Holt, Wyatt Gould, Levi Gould and Mary Gould.
Mom lived life to its fullest and was always grateful for the many blessings given to her. She impacted the lives of so many people outside of her family as well with activities involving Abiding Presence Lutheran Church (VBS), Bethany Lutheran Church (School Teacher & Principal) and NJEA (host). Phyllis will reunite with Fred at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, Ewing, NJ 08638 Saturday July 2nd, 2022. Memorial Service to be held at 11 AM followed by her inurnment and a light lunch.
In lieu of flowers family and friends are requested to remember the good times that you had with her and donate to the charity of your choice (or to a less fortunate individual you may cross paths with on the street)