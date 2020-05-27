Phyllis "Phyl" J. Iannicelli, 95, of Lancaster, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Phyl was born in Altoona, PA. She was the daughter of the late Nelson Ray and Dorothy Barger Shellenbarger and the wife of the late William J. Iannicelli, who died in 2011.
Phyl graduated from Altoona HS in 1942 and received a BS in Elementary Education from Shippensburg University. She taught for 2 years in Altoona and at Eicholtz Elementary School in Lancaster. For many years, she served as a substitute teacher at James Buchanan Elementary School and taught at the S. June Smith Center.
She was a member of the Hamilton Park UCC, served as a volunteer for F&M Women's Auxiliary to support the campus Infirmary, American Heart Association, and the former St. Joseph's Hospital. Phyl and her husband spent summers from 1958-2004 on Salmon Lake in N. Belgrade, Maine. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenges of Mah-Jongg with friends. She was a resident of Manor North at the Willow Valley Communities since September 2004, where she enjoyed many happy years and friendships.
Phyl is survived by a son, Michael William Iannicelli, married to Kimberley Hurst of Chesapeake, VA, her daughter, Susan, married to Per John Ostman of Orleans, MA, three grandchildren: Andrea Iannicelli, Per Ostman and David Ostman, 2 nieces and 6 nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nelson Ray "Bo" Shellenbarger, Jr. of Altoona, PA.
A live webcast of the funeral service will be available to view on Saturday May 30, 2020, by visiting http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6854464 starting at 1:00 p.m. provided by The Groffs Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, www2.heart.org, or the Manor North Library at Willow Valley Communities, 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602.
