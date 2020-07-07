Phyllis Marie Moorsom Hohman Roberts, was born on November 6, 1915 in Johnstown. She loved the Lord and was blessed with dear family and friends along faith journey. Each one of us has their own special memories! A full to over flowing life of 104 years, this child of God went to her Heavenly Home on July 3, 2020.
The family wants to give a heartfelt thank you to the Ephrata Manor family for all their loving care for our beloved Nana.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Phyllis' memory may be made to Ephrata Manor, please designate chapel services, activities or benevolence, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 or Bergstrasse ELC Ministry, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Living in the Light of the Risen Lord and resting pain free in His arms...
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »