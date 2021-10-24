Phyllis Mae Lattimer (Kleinheinz), 96, passed away peacefully at Masonic Health Care Center on Oct. 22, 2021. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Charles Theiler Lattimer, who died in 1979. She is also preceded in death by her parents John and Alvina Kleinheinz, two brothers and seven sisters.
She was a loving mother to seven children, a devoted grandmother to 13, and great-grandmother to six (plus one-on-the-way). Phyllis is survived by her children Charles J. (Mary Ann) Lattimer, Yorktown, VA; James Lattimer (Diane Cabelli), East Setauket, NY; Joan (John) Gergacz, Pacific Grove, CA; John Lattimer, Merriam, KS; Kathy (Norman) Blum, Jacksonville, FL; Richard (Cathy) Lattimer, Fishers, IN and Carolyn (Robert) Mueser, Mount Joy, PA. She is survived by grandchildren Chuck (Mary Ellen) Lattimer, Michael (Kristen) Lattimer, Jennifer (Stephen) Greenstein, Judith Lattimer (John Bruer), Rachel Blum (Jeff Keurian), Julia (Mike) Shoer, Christopher Lattimer, Jonathan Lattimer, Gregory Blum, Erin Lattimer, Kara Mueser, Timothy Lattimer and Daniel Mueser. In addition, she is survived by great-grandchildren Vivienne and Elise Greenstein, Isabella Lattimer Bruer, Molly Lattimer, Jacob Shoer, and Lena Keurian.
Phyllis was born on Sept. 7, 1925, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She spent summers at the family’s beloved Wisconsin cottage at Pike Lake and graduated from Wausau High School and later from St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, WI, in 1946. She was an Army Cadet Nurse in Chicago in 1946. Her first job as an RN was at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau. Phyllis and Charles were married in 1947 and moved to Lancaster, PA, where she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before starting a family. Charles was employed by RCA and was transferred from Lancaster to Marion (IN), Middletown (NJ), Circleville (OH), and back to Lancaster in 1974. She handled the challenges of moving a large family with ease. In 1975 Phyllis trained to become an EMT and later became Transport Director and Assistant Treasurer for the Manheim Township Ambulance Association before retiring in 1990. She moved to Mount Joy several years later.
Phyllis loved to travel with her husband, sisters, children, and friends and visited Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Switzerland, Denmark, England, St. Martin, and many US locales.
Phyllis will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, and her fondness for Notre Dame football games, cats, and ice cream. She will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA, with visitation at the church at 10:30 AM. Final commendation in St. Joseph’s New Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to the University of Notre Dame at giving.nd.edu or the Manheim Township Ambulance Association, 1820 Municipal Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. To register online condolences, please visit Phyllis’ memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com