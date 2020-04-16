Phyllis M. Zimmerman, 86, of 53 Circle Drive, Lititz, (Brethren Village) passed into eternity on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Erla (Hess) Bare. Phyllis worked as a Lab Technician for Lancaster Laboratories from 1966-2008. She was a member of the Conestoga Church of the Brethren, Leola where she was a past Deaconess and a Stephen Minister. Phyllis was artistic and enjoyed making church banners.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Raymond, and she will be lovingly missed by: two daughters, Lee married to Robert Murray of Seattle, WA, Jere married to Dale Zimmerman of Reinholds; a supportive grandmother to four grandchildren, Heather (Will) Song, Erin Murray, Steven (Sarah) Zimmerman, Erika (Eric) Sifford; five great-grandsons, Isaiah, Bruce, Magnus, Nolan, Rodrick; two sisters, Lois married to Eugene Hollinger of Lititz, Anna Bare of Mennonite Home; sister-in-law, Nancy Bare of Woodcrest Villa.
She was preceded in death by: a great-grandchild, Gemma Hope Sifford; and brother, R. Eugene Bare.
Private graveside services for family members will take place in the Bareville Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be published at a later date.
Memorials are welcomed to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola
