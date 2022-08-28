Phyllis M. Zeplin, 83, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was the wife of Wally Zeplin with whom she would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. She was born in Hegins, daughter of the late Clarence and Clara Yarnell Lucas. Phyllis worked at Stone Bridge Farms, Mount Joy and was a member of Manor Church. She enjoyed singing, and also sang in the church choir, helping to raise her grandchildren, cooking and baking.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: Bryan L. Zeplin, West Hempfield Township. One daughter: Brenda L. (Harold S., Jr.) Morrison, Columbia. Four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Elva Lucas, Hegins and Gladys (Irvin) Maurer, Montana. She was preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
