Phyllis M. Witmer, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Farmersville to the late Henry and Helen (Stump) McCreary and was the wife of Abram S. Witmer with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 15th.
She was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church.
Phyllis was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the mountains with her family, and attending auctions and sales, especially the Farmersville Auction.
In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by three sons, Kirk L., husband of Kaye (Bowman) Witmer of Ephrata, Kim L., husband of Janell (Sensenig) Witmer of Reinholds, Kent L., husband of Doris (Wenger) Witmer of Akron; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Pearl, wife of the late John Landis and a sister-in-law, Linda McCreary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Fern L., wife of the late James Martin and a brother, Carl McCreary.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM with Pastor Lee Roy Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Lincoln Christian Homes for their kindness and care during Phyllis' time there.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Phyllis' memory may be made to her church, Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
