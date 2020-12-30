Phyllis M. Stanley, age 90, of Ronks, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clarance and Edna Boone Trostle.
She worked for J.L. Clark for 33 years. Phyllis loved animals especially chickens. She was known to many as Granny and the Egg Lady.
Surviving are 4 children: Gloria Gutherie of Leola, Robert "Tom" husband of Billie Lynn Miller Stanley of Gap, Audrey Stanley wife of Brian Domblesky of Sadsburyville, Jane wife of Daniel Hollow of Atglen, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Miriam Straub and step brother, James Trostle. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Tommy Stanley, great-grandson, Corey Stanley, 5 siblings: Alberta Angelisanti, Fern Hassler, Darlene Shirk, Melvin & Gerald Trostle.
Funeral service will take place from the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor John Barlow will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Octorara Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis's memory can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.