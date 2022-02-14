Phyllis M. Hutcheon, 83, of Ephrata, PA passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at LGH. She was the wife of the late Bruce G. Hutcheon who passed away in 2015. Born in Paradise, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Cover) Mowery.
Phyllis had worked in clerical work for the Bell Realty Co.
She was a family-oriented woman and was a supportive wife and great mother. She enjoyed volunteering at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, loved gardening, doing arts & crafts and caring for animals.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Virginia Hutcheon of Matawan, NJ, Karen Billone wife of Anthony of Central Islip, NY; a son, Robert Hutcheon of Tobyhanna, PA and her grandson, Erik Billone. Also surviving is her sister, Eileen Sweitzer companion of Stan Firestine of Manheim. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Mowery and sisters, Doris Beach, Marguerite Kittinger and Mary Lou Weidman.
A Memorial Service will be at 11AM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Angels Among Us Animal Rescue, www.angelsamongusanimalrescue.org.