Phyllis M. (Yeagley) Holton, 91, of Lancaster, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in West Willow, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. M. Yeagley and Mildred L. (Sigman) Yeagley.
Phyllis was a life-long member of the West Willow UMC. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John L. Holton; her daughter, Ann E. Furlow (Dennis) of Waterville, PA; three grandchildren, Kerry R. Parmer, Ashley E. Griffith and Steven J. Manlove; three great-grandchildren, Skyler C. Parmer, Mason M. Parmer and Rhett J. Griffith. Phyllis is predeceased by her daughter, Sally M. Brandt; her son, Steven M. Hassell; two stepsons, David M. Holton and Chester A. Holton; siblings, Helen Weller, Kathryn Kreider, Pauline Stauffer and Robert C. Yeagley.
At Phyllis's request, there will be no public viewing. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials in her memory may be sent to: Hospice andcommunitycare.org Furman's Leola
A living tribute »