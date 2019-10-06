Phyllis M. Dunkelberger

Phyllis M. (Haas) Dunkelberger, 84, of Shillington, resident of Green Hills Manor, passed away late Thurs. night, Oct. 3, 2019. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Arthur S. & Mary E. (Graeff) Haas and the loving wife of James E. Dunkelberger until his passing in 2006.
Phyllis was a 1953 graduate of Mohnton High School; the last graduating class of Mohnton High. She was employed as an Office Clerk at John A. Eberly, Inc. knitting mill in Mohnton. Phyllis then worked for many years with her husband as a bookkeeper and parts runner at Jim's Auto Body in Reamstown. She enjoyed Polka dancing and danced with the Dutchland Polkateers. She was an active member of the former Hilltoppers Senior Group in Gouglersville and the Cumru Crime Watch. Phyllis was a longtime member of Immanuel UCC Church in Shillington where she had taught Sunday School and coordinated soup kitchen events.
Phyllis is survived by many nieces & nephews and dearest friend, Marcia Stoudt. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Melvin Haas, Harold Haas, & Eleanor Gehret.
A viewing will be held Thurs., Oct. 10th, 10 – 11 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both events are held at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions to Immanuel UCC Church, 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington, PA 19607 or Berks Co. Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.goodfuneral.com