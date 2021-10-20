Phyllis Lee Wooldridge, 69, formerly of Little Britain, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of the late James W. Wooldridge, with whom she shared 17 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2015. She was also the wife of the late Ronald E. Neff, Sr., who passed away in 1986. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn E. and Viola (Hurley) Miller.
Phyllis graduated high school in North Carolina. She worked as a CNA at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center for over 20 years.
Having the gift of a “green thumb”, Phyllis had a love for gardening and had great success growing vegetables. She also found enjoyment in cooking, especially for holidays, and faithfully each year she would bake her children a birthday cake. Many did not know that Phyllis was an artist, painting and drawing beautiful pieces of art. In her retirement, she served as a preschool aide at Noah’s Ark Preschool for three years so she could be with her grandson.
She is survived by her children, Ronald E. (Jaime) Neff, Jr., of Peach Bottom, and Michelle L. (Terry) Reifsnyder, of Royersford; brothers, Robert Miller, of MS, Richard (Joyce) Miller, of CA, and Kenneth Miller, of Parkesburg; sister, Barbara (Jerry) Johnson, of VT; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Miller, and a sister, Shirley Schipanski.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a time of visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis’ memory to a charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: