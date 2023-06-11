Phyllis Kurtz Harsh King, 86, New Holland and formerly of Paradise, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Born in Vintage, she was the daughter of the late A. Ralph and Helen (Kneip) Kurtz. At age 8 her mother died, her father remarried, and Phyllis was adopted by Elizabeth (Johnson) Kurtz.
Her husband of 50 years, Samuel R. Harsh, died in 2006. Phyllis married Jonathan L. King in 2010 and shared the last 13 years with him.
Phyllis graduated from Paradise High School in 1954, and she worked as the fashion coordinator and dress department manager for Doneckers in Ephrata for 32 years.
A long-time active member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Phyllis served on various committees and participated in the United Methodist Women. She also participated in Strasburg Senior Citizens. Phyllis enjoyed the Delaware and New Jersey beaches, travelling, bowling, music, rooting for the Phillies, Flyers, 76ers, and Eagles, and volunteering one day per week at Fairmount Homes.
In addition to husband Jonathan King, Phyllis is survived by her daughter Kathy Campbell (Larry), grandson Ryan Dimm (Kristen), 2 great-grandchildren, and sister Nancy Kurtz McGuigan.
In addition to her first husband Samuel Harsh, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter Kim Harsh.
A viewing will take place from 1-2 PM, followed by the funeral at 2 PM with The Rev. Robert A. Stippich III officiating, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at St. John's U.M. Church, Paradise, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Phyllis's memory to St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562.
