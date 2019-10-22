Phyllis K. Wastler, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on October 19, 2019. Born in Duluth, MN, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Irene (Anderson) Kasperson. Phyllis was the loving wife of the late Leo R. Wastler.
Surviving is a daughter, Holly Wastler-Miller, wife of Ronald; a son, Bradley Wastler, husband of the late Linda; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger Kasperson.
Family and Friends will be received from 1-2 PM with a Funeral Service to begin at 2 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Phyllis will be laid to rest beside her husband, Leo, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ian's Boots, Inc, 1501 Laurelwood Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465.
