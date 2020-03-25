Phyllis J. Will

Phyllis J. "Cookie" Will, passed away at the age of 90 on March 23, 2020 at Luther Acres, Lititz, PA. Born in Emmaus, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Edna Kline.
Cookie grew up in Lancaster and was a 1947 graduate of McCaskey High School. She retired from AT&T after a career of over 35 years with the company. In her retirement she volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a member. She was very compassionate and willing to help wherever needed.
Cookie was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She took much pride in feeding and entertaining family and friends. She was also an avid quilter who shared her handiwork with family, friends, and good causes. In her later years she took up knitting. The washcloths she knitted were donated and sold to benefit her Luthercare's children's programs.
She is survived by her daughters: Linda Kauffman, wife of E.S. Kauffman of Ephrata and Patricia W. Steinman, wife of Jerry Steinman of Lancaster; grandchildren, William Kauffman, Lora Kauffman, Eric Steinman and Sara Steinman and six great-grandchildren. All agree that she was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in the world. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Will, Jr.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Luther Acres who provided loving care to Cookie during her time with them.
Due to the current Covid 19 health concerns services will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite e-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the Luthercare Benevolent Fund, Office for Philanthropy at Luthercare, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc, Ephrata, PA. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
