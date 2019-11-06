Phyllis J. Hutchison, 61, of Leola, PA, passed away surrounded by her family at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was the wife of Ralph M. Hutchison III with whom she shared 36 years of marriage this past August 13th. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Elaine Smith Jadney of Holland, PA and the late William Jadney Jr.
Phyllis had worked as a teachers' aide at the Fritz Elementary School in the Conestoga Valley School District for 23 years. She was a graduate of Lafayette College with a BS in Economics.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Leola.
Phyllis enjoyed gardening, reading, and planning trips for her and her family. She was a devoted wife and mom and loved to be with her family.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children: Paul Hutchison married to Jessica Wurm of Jersey City, NJ, Emily married to Jason Harmes of Lancaster, and Rachel married to Levi Rogers of Audubon, NJ. She is also survived by her 4 brothers:
Steven of Houston, TX, Glenn of Wilmington, NC, David of Tolland, CT, and Brian of Hamilton, NJ.
Friends will be received on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church of Leola, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA from 6-8PM. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church at 10:30AM. Phyllis's family will greet friends after the service at a gathering at Fritz Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Phyllis's memory to the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation or the Lancaster County Public Library.