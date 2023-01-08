Phyllis J. Glass

Phyllis Jean Glass, 69, entered heaven on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by family, under the care of Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy.
Phyllis was born to the late James and June Colyer in Cincinnati, OH, on October 16, 1953. Since trusting Jesus as her Savior at an early age, her Christian faith was central to her life, and she often encouraged others with God's love. She most recently attended LCBC's online campus.
Phyllis loved gardening, the beach, opening their home to anyone at any time, cherished friendships, and mentoring young women. She loved her family deeply and she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and wanted others to know him, too.
She is survived by the love of her life, Gary; as high school sweethearts they were married for 51 years. She is also survived by her sons, Rick (Ginger) Glass, Greg (Debbie) Glass, daughter, Amy (Brad) Thomas, all of Lancaster County, PA. Phyllis cherished her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Nana leaves a legacy to her 11 grandkids, Seth (Lizz) Thomas, Riley Thomas, Caleb Thomas, Mason (Mollie) Thomas, Abbey Barthe, Garrett (Paola) Glass, Brooke Glass, Chad Barthe, Blake Glass, Gavin Glass, Kyle Glass, and her seven great-grandkids, Maxwell, Zeke and Eleanor Thomas, Mia and Abel Thomas, William Glass, and Baby Thomas' due in August. Phyllis is also survived by two brothers, Jim (Judy) Colyer of Bentonville, AK, Joe Colyer of Lancaster, PA, and a sister-in-law, Judie Colyer, of Akeny, IA, wife of the late John Colyer.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at LCBC Church, Lancaster City Campus, 313 W. Liberty St., Lancaster, PA. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy, hospiceandcommunitycare.org. Their entire staff cared beautifully for Phyllis in her final days. To leave a condolence with the family or for additional information, please visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.