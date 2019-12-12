Phyllis Galletta, 94, of Millersville, died at her home on Monday, December 9. She was born in 1925 in Brooklyn, New York to Clemintine and Anthony FIgliolino. She married John Galletta in 1947. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, her brother, Anthony and her sister, Pasqualina.
Phyllis had two children, Christine and Anthony. Both currently reside in Millersville. In addition Phyllis had many nephews and nieces in New York.
Phyllis worked at Costco unitl April of this year as a product demonstrator. Prior to this she was a cook at several restaurants in Lancaster, including Landis Valley Farms. She liked to cook and she enjoyed traveling to the casinos.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday, December 13. 2019 and again from 9-10AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Funeral home followed by interment at Millersville Mennonite. All are welcome.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »