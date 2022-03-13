Phyllis G. Kreider, 97, of Lancaster passed away on March 10, 2022 at the Mennonite Home.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Abraham Garfield Herr Kreider and Bessie Glouner Kreider.
A 1942 graduate of J. P. McCaskey, Phyllis earned a B.S in Medical Technology in 1946 at the Moravian College for Women (now Moravian University). Following college she began her career at St. Joseph Hospital, advancing to the position of Director of Pathology. She also served as a technician at the Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital later known as Community Hospital of Lancaster until her retirement in 1994.
A lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, Phyllis taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and participated in numerous ministries.
A seeker of knowledge, Phyllis mastered personal wellness through nutrition, exercise and meditation. She was an inspirational teacher of Qi Gong at the Lancaster Wellness Center and numerous community centers. Phyllis was a lover of nature, enthusiastic singer, and protector of the environment.
Never married, Phyllis' strong Christian faith and positive attitude earned her an enduring family of cherished friends. Her generosity and concern for her community will live on through the Phyllis G. Kreider Education and Care Fund which will provide scholarships for health careers.
A graveside Celebration of Life at the Greenwood Cemetery will be held at a later date with Rev. Dan Snyder officiating. In lieu of flowers Phyllis has requested memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church, Pastor's Discretionary Fund.
