Phyllis F. Leibrand, 92, of Ephrata, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Terre Hill to the late John A. and Ruth (Fasnacht) Horst and was the wife of the late Charles A. Leibrand.
Phyllis was a member of Trinity E.C.C., Terre Hill. She was a 1946 graduate of Reading High School. During her working years, she worked for 25 years in human resources for Allis-Chalmers Corp. Phyllis enjoyed knitting, gardening and traveling.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Horst; two sisters, Rachel Nagle and Harriet R. Clauser.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1:00 PM in Terre Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their kindness and the quality care Phyllis received during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phyllis's memory may be made to the Ephrata Manor Caring Fund, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.