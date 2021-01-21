Phyllis F. Birkhimer, 88, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown and Sinking Springs, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at her residence at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Ringtown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary B. Dennison Fetterman. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Birkhimer.
Phyllis is survived by a nephew, Larry E. Fetterman, Jr., husband of Cathy Fetterman, of Argyle, TX; a niece, Susan Censier of Mount Joy; two great-nephews, Bryan Fetterman and Jack Kelley III,; three great-nieces, Renee Censier, Aimee Censier, and Krista Kelley Frank; and two step daughters, Patti, wife of Christopher Frank, of Prescott, AZ, and Janet Birkhimer of Somis, CA. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry E. Fetterman, Sr., and a sister-in-law, Deanna Fetterman.
There are no public services. Private interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Springs, PA. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
