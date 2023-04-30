Phyllis Elizabeth Rosanski Turco, aka "Phoofie, Foof", 79, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She was born in Liberty Corner, NJ, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Siarakowski Rosanski. She was raised in Long Island, NY and moved to Lancaster in the 70's. If anyone could kill you with kindness, it was our mother. She was one of those incredible human lights, shining out and always lending an ear or a heart to all she encountered along her path.
Our mom was an incredible hugger, artist, pillow and flower maker, listener, visionary, lover of Jesus and James Patterson, phenomenal grandmother, hater of milk and vegetables, proficient procrastinator, joy spreader to her daughters and grandchildren, plus the super bonus of hoarder of all kinds of fabulous found treasures.
Those who ever collided with her spirit know the magic of her Polish-gypsy heritage. Even while we tended to her last and final moments at home, all she could think about was the wellness of her children and if we were warm enough, slept enough, ate enough or needed a sweater.
There are no words to satisfy how much of a lasting hole this has left in our hearts. She will always be our mom - willing to defend and empathize with our needs, even when her strong-willed daughters were in the wrong. May the world pause for a moment to reflect upon all the love that surrounds so many and to practice gratefulness, gratitude and kindness - just what our mother would wish for. As she would say, "Don't talk with food in your mouth."
Surviving, devastated and fortunate members of her clan are her three daughters: Heidi M. Kelley and husband Chris of Marietta; Yvette A. Turco, Lancaster and Noelle A. Turco and partner Sam Wilsker, Lancaster. Grandchildren: Jeremy Stanke, Michael Turco, Mack Deeter, Kayla Geesey, Jason Reynolds, Gavin Morris and Leo Burgoon. Great-grandchildren: Sophia, Kali, Caroline, Kody and Zaylee. Her brother: Ken Rosanski and his wife Beverly of Amelia Island, FL. Phoofie was also preceded in death by her sister: Diana McCue and husband James McCue, Maryland.
A special thanks to all of the hospice workers (Red Team), who helped three bumbling novice daughters succeed with their mother's wish to pass away at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Information will be provided at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
