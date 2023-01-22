Phyllis E. Vogel, 87, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Carson and Viola Risser Geyer. Phyllis was the loving wife of the late Albert G. "Al" Vogel, Jr. who died in February of 2022 following 63 years of marriage. Phyllis was a 1953 graduate of Manheim High School, and retired from the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. She was an active and faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. For many years Phyllis served as a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program for the Manheim Area; she also helped her husband with projects for the Manheim Masonic Lodge, and Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Her interests included vegetable and flower gardening, and reading. She loved traveling and spending time at the Casinos: Hollywood, Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Her deep and abiding passion was her family; and she cherished the time she would spend with her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and her and Al's many siblings and their families.
Surviving is a daughter, Dianne Vogel wife of Frank Canepa of Lebanon, two granddaughters: Rachel King, Hannah wife of Steve Salada, a great grandson, Beau Salada, three brothers: Richard husband of Winnie Geyer of Cresco, Carson husband of Judy Geyer of Columbia, Jon husband of Sheri Geyer of New Cumberland, a sister, Grace Parmer of Kinzers, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Deborah A. King, and two brothers: Harold Lee and Melvin Geyer.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the compassionate care given to Phyllis by Pleasant View Staff, and the Staff at Hospice & Community Care during her illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phyllis's Memorial Service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Phyllis's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com